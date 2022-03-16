'I Love My Dad' starring Patton Oswalt wins big at SXSW









As awards season reaches its peak and the Academy Awards loom on the horizon, other festivals are already over 2021 and are looking at the present and future instead. One such festival is South by Southwest (SXSW) which has recently dished out its top grand jury prize in the Narrative Feature Competition to James Morosini’s comedy I Love My Dad.

Starring Patton Oswalt, I Love My Dad is the feature film debut by writer, director and co-star James Morosini and follows the story of an estranged father who attempts to reconnect with his depressed son by ‘catfishing’ him online.

Remarkably based on the writer’s own real-life relationship with his father, the brand new film sounds like a hilariously dark comedy that the jury for the festival described as a “bold, funny film” and an “impressive” debut. Continuing, the jury stated, “Morosini displays massive empathy as a filmmaker to get into the mind of the father he feels betrayed by, and also as an actor portraying the impact of that betrayal. He’s aided by a great cast, particularly Oswalt”.

Wrapping on Saturday, March 19th, SXSW also awarded the prize for Documentary Feature Competition jury prize to Master of Light, and gave Tang Yi’s All the Crows in the World the main award for Narrative Short Competition.

Releasing her thoughts on this year’s festival VP, director of Film Janet Pierson said in a statement, “It was extraordinary to gather together in person again after so long and we are so grateful to the filmmakers and audience who joined us at SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas for our first in-person event since 2019”.

The SXSW winners often indicate the best films to look out for in the forthcoming year, with I Love My Dad leaping to the top of our watchlist.