Hunter Schafer interested in ‘Legend of Zelda’ movie role

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has revealed that she would be interested in portraying Princess Zelda in Nintendo’s forthcoming live-action movie adaptation, The Legend of Zelda.

On November 8th, the gaming giant Nintendo revealed that it had begun developing a live-action adaptation of the beloved video game franchise, The Legend of Zelda. The movie will be developed in association with Sony Pictures and directed by Wes Ball of Maze Runner fame.

The details surrounding the movie’s cast and release date are yet to be confirmed, leading to fan conjecture across social media platforms.

In conversations surrounding Princess Zelda, Schafer’s name has surfaced more than any other. In a new interview with Variety, the actor stated that she was aware of the fan casting and seemed keen to consider the role.

“That would be so cool,” Schafer said. “I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid, and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool.”

The actor had previously expressed her interest in portraying Princess Zelda in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, yeah, that would be cool,” she said. “I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid. That’s such a good game.”

Nintendo game developer Shigeru Miyamoto announced the new movie project in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega-hit films.

“I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”