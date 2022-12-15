Hundred Reasons share new single ‘The Old School Way’









Hundred Reasons - ‘The Old School Way’ 2.5

Hundred Reasons have shared the third single from their forthcoming album, The Glorious Sunset. ‘The Old School Way’ follows hot on the heels of the album’s title track and ‘New Glasses’, all of which are found on the band’s first full release in over 15 years. The Glorious Sunset will be released in full on February 24th of next year.

Colin Doran, frontman of Hundred Reasons, recently discussed the track with NME and explained that “the subject matter for this is about not taking responsibility for your actions.” Detailing further, he added: “I’ve known someone who never takes ownership of their mistakes, and it’s always the fault of someone else rather than them. These people then choose to avoid the subject or the person wronged to avoid effectively being called out, when if they just admitted they acted horribly in the first place, then maybe certain roads would not be taken.”

The band split up in 2008 but decided to get back together once again and give it a go. Doran explained that everyone in the band had a bit of growing up to do. “Everyone’s at a different stage in their lives now. People have grown up, done different things, had different experiences,” he said. “We’ve all experienced loss and been through the mill. That just gives you a lot more content to talk about the experience”.

He added: “When I was younger, I might have been a bit naive in terms of how I approached people. There are people who have disappointed me. With age comes a little bit more wisdom and you can spot the good people and the people who are maybe not so good. I’m looking at my own fallibilities. I like try to be a good person, but sometimes you hurt the people around you. You don’t always mean to, but circumstances in life just mean that happens.”

‘The Old School Way’ is indeed a return to the old school way in the sense that it evokes the pop-punk days of yore. There are shades of the early 2000s throughout the song, which is certainly coming back to the fore in recent years, particularly in the track’s guitar riff and Colin Doran’s vocals. It’s a good effort, and nice to see Hundred Reasons back on the scene.

Hundred Reasons will be touring The Glorious Sunset record in February next year. Check out ‘The Old School Way’ below.