Hulu in talks to reboot ‘Prison Break’

Hulu are in the early stages of developing a Prison Break reboot, with Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James set to write and produce.

Created by Paul Scheuring, Prison Break first aired on Fox in 2005. The show ran for four initial seasons before spawning a television film and a limited fifth season before finally concluding in 2017. It starred Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller as brothers, trying to break the former’s character out of wrongful imprisonment.

The hit programme previously received a spin-off series, Prison Break: Proof of Innocence, which lasted for just one season. It has also inspired video games, a Russian adaptation, and a live show.

Now, Hulu are in talks to redevelop the series with James alongside the original series producers, including Scheuring. The reboot doesn’t plan to follow the same characters but would exist within the same world as the original show.

James’ most recent endeavour, Mayans M.C., wrapped up early this year. The series, much like the anticipated Prison Break reboot, took place in the world of a pre-existing show – Sons of Anarchy. Co-created with Kurt Sutter, the show ran for five seasons.

In 2020, Miller took to Instagram to announce his withdrawal from the series as a whole, stating, “I’m out. Of PB. Officially.” He explained, “I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told.”

Hulu are yet to share any information on the potential timeline of the reboot. Revisit the trailer for the final season of Prison Break below.