Hulk Hogan claims his Netflix biopic script was as good as ‘The Godfather’









In 2019, rumours circulated that Chris Hemsworth had signed on to star as Hulk Hogan in a Netflix-produced biopic about the legendary wrestler. However, in recent years, Netflix’s enthusiasm for the project has seemed to cool.

Now, Hogan himself has admitted that he has also moved on from the idea of the project. In a new interview with Chris van Vliet, Hogan spoke highly of the script for the project and compared it, in typical Hogan style, to that of The Godfather.

“It was a situation where, business-wise, Netflix kind of like missed the date, as far as a business situation,” Hogan said. “And so I had the choice at that time to switch gears. Scott Silver wrote the script.”

“You know, he wrote Joker and did a bunch of different movies,” the former wrestling star added. “And of course, Todd Phillips has done Joker, Wolf of Wall Street, and you know, whatever, all the crazy stuff that he did…”

As for how the project related to some of his favourite films, including The Godfather, Hogan said, “But yeah, the script came back, and it was amazing. I mean, because my favorite movies were like Scarface, The Godfather, True Romance. It was there, it was there. And I just went, whoa!”

He signed off, “But all of a sudden, there was a business glitch, and then they tried to fix it a few days later. And I’d already decided to move on. So, my life rights and stuff are somewhere else now. And there’s a lot of things that are getting ready to happen. And hopefully, Todd Phillips and Chris Hemsworth will still want to play. But there’s still a huge opportunity there.”

Check out the full interview with Chris van Vliet below.