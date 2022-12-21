Hugh Jackman discusses mental health support on movie sets









Hugh Jackman has many impressive acting credits to his name, but most fans still associate him with his iconic portrayal of Wolverine. Having collaborated with filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Baz Luhrmann, Jackman has become an integral part of popular culture.

Although he stepped down from the role of Wolverine almost five years ago, Jackman recently surprised everyone by announcing that he was going to reprise the role in Deadpool 3. While many fans pointed out that it would disrupt the events in Logan, Jackman assured the fan base that Deadpool 3 is not connected.

In addition, Jackman also appeared in Florian Zeller’s 2022 drama The Son where he starred alongside the likes of Laura Dern and Anthony Hopkins. According to the actor, the producers arranged for psychiatrists to talk to actors on set. “This was the first time I’d ever seen such a thing on a film,” Jackman told BBC. “And people used it, and it was necessary.”

Jackman added: “There’s a little part of the old school part of my brain [that thinks], ‘Well, that’s up to you to work out.’ If you need to go to a doctor, for whatever reason, your foot, your mental health, you know, you work that out. But I think it certainly would be a sign from an employer that we understand taking care of the whole person, not just paying them, but taking care of their well-being in all forms is really, really important.”

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, director Florian Zeller said: “I think it’s part of the issue with mental health, it’s like a mystery. You cannot exactly understand why it’s there. It could appear unfair, as there’s no clear explanation and in a way is no one’s fault.”

