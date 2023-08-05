The bizarre moment Hugh Jackman gave Barbara Walters and Matt Damon a lap dance









In the world of broadcast journalism, there were few figures as iconic as the legendary Barbara Walters. She was a fierce and commanding interviewer and remarkably worked in the industry from 1951 until 2015. Her interviewees included every president of the United States during that time as well as the likes of Fidel Castro and Vladimir Putin.

Quite simply, Walters was one of the most important people in the journalism industry, and her dedication to the field has been sorely missed ever since she passed away in 2022 at the age of 93. Walters’ publicist said of the broadcasting hero upon her passing, “She lived her life with no regrets; she was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women.” Ne’er was a truer word spoken.

While Walters’ interviews were often with important political figures with some serious topics to broach, Walters was also more than happy to work with a number of people in the entertainment industry, famously interviewing actors such as Katharine Hepburn and Sean Connery.

Despite the genuinely important interviews Walters conducted, perhaps one of the most memorable will reside in history for all the wrong reasons. When Walters sat down to talk with Australia’s Hugh Jackman, he, for one bizarre reason or another, gave the journalist a lap dance…

When the X-Men, Australia and Prisoners actor was performing in The Boy from Oz theatre production, he brought up Walters and fellow actor Matt Damon on stage to show them his real talents. He once told Variety, “I brought up Barbara Walters and Matt Damon and made Matt Damon give Barbara Walters a lap dance, which turned into me giving Matt Damon a lap dance.”

So Walters likely got more than she bargained for by going to see Jackman on stage. However, despite her highly-respected stature, she took Jackman’s performance well, and when giving one of her legendary Oscars special speeches, Jackman and Walters recreated the moment.

Jackman held some serious eye contact with Walters as he ground his body all over the journalists. After he completed his dance, the two embraced and laughed together, proving that Walters was not only one of the greatest ever American journalists but that she was also someone who was prepared to not take herself too seriously, especially if it was for the good cause of entertainment.

Check out a video of the legendary moment Jackman danced for Walters in unbridled sexual glory below.