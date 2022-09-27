Hugh Jackman’s favourite films and TV series of all time









Hugh Jackman once proclaimed, “In life, you don’t regret the things you do, you regret the things you don’t do.” That is both a mark of how virtuous he is in character and how explorative he is as an artist. He is not afraid to turn down roles that push him beyond the norm, whether that is dropping weight drastically and singing some of the most heartfelt songs in musical theatre to being the fall guy in full-on comedies.

However, there is one tie that binds his back catalogue together: a sense of performance. Jackman is not the sort of actor who will sink into the background. He carries an air of authority on screen. As Jake Gyllenhaal said of the Australian star, he is a “great professional” and “a lot of fun”. That’s why actors love working with him and directors love having him in the cast.

The same can be said of his eclectic choices when it comes to his favourite films of all time—they are diverse epics, tied with an air of bravura. One of which, you could certainly see him in the lead role. Speaking about his love of Raiders of the Lost Ark when telling Rotten Tomatoes his favourite films, he said: “I saw it when I was 12, I think. 11 or 12. I just remember saying to my brother, ‘I didn’t know movies could make me feel like this.’ So it transported me. I believed in it. It was fun, it was funny, I was on the edge of my seat — everything about it. I remember saying that to him: ‘I didn’t know movies could make me feel like this’.”

However, much like his own outings, that sense of transportation doesn’t always have to be fun. In fact, it doesn’t get much darker than Michael Cimino’s Vietnam War odyssey, The Deer Hunter. Not only does the film venture into the heart of war, but also the psychological turmoil it inflicts. All this is upheld on tortured performances that inspired Jackman to no end. “I saw that when I was 15, and that blew my mind about what was possible with acting. Yeah, that was a game changer,” he said.

These films would eventually lead to Jackman pursuing a career in acting. And an old, obscure British TV show proved pivotal in helping him realise his potential. “I’m going to mention The Singing Detective, which was a TV series out of Britain with Michael Gambon,” Jackman said.

Continuing: “It was so amazing. I remember watching that while I was acting training, in my first year of acting training, and I loved it so much, I got depressed because I remember thinking, ‘I will never be able to act as well as Michael Gambon.’ It was just so incredible.” In 2003, Jackman’s dream came true when he starred alongside Gambon in the Deborra-Lee Furness film Standing Room Only.

While the above might show snapshots of movies that met him at pivotal moments, there is one film that Jackman has watched more than any other throughout his life. As stated at the top, the star is certainly a fun guy, and nothing says that quite like his love for Caddyshack. “Any movie you’ve seen 63 times has got to somehow rate,” he said. “Admittedly, it wasn’t last year, but it was when I was younger, but I’m going to say Caddyshack. It’s just one of the greats. Put that at number five.”

All that’s left is the overtly performative side of his presence. This is a factor that also pops up amid his favourites. You’ve got to put Singin’ in the Rain in there,” he asserted in a clear display of the cinema he respects the most. “I’m trying to think of what I’m taking out. It’s just a perfect movie. I don’t care who you are, it’s amazing.”

Hugh Jackman’s favourite films and TV series:

The Deer Hunter

Raiders of the Lost Ark

The Singing Detective (TV series)

Singing in the Rain

Caddyshack

