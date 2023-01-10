Hugh Jackman denies using steroids for Wolverine role: "I don’t love my job that much"









During the promotion of Logan, Hugh Jackman announced that the 2017 film was going to be the last time he would play Wolverine – the most iconic role of his career. While fans were disappointed about Jackman’s departure, many were also mesmerised by his fantastic performance in Logan.

However, Jackman surprised everyone by recently revealing that he was going to reprise his role in Deadpool 3. During an appearance on HBO’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace asked Jackman whether the actor ever used steroids to build his physique.

Jackman denied the rumours, insisting that he was afraid of the side effects. He said: “No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine. I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.'”

The actor added: “So no, I just did it the old school way. And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens — I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally, the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

While reflecting on the role, Jackman admitted that he didn’t know the character and showed up to the audition thinking Wolverine was part man and part wolf. Jackman confessed: “I had never read the comic book. I got the part. I didn’t really know anything about… I didn’t, in Australia, we don’t have wolverines. I didn’t know that was a real animal. I’d never heard of a wolverine. I thought it was a made-up animal.”

