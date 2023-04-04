Hugh Jackman urges skin safety after undergoing two biopsies for cancer









Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman has shared the news that he recently received two skin biopsies after getting a cancer scare. Jackman took to social with a bandage on his nose to share details of the new tests and to warn his followers to take better care of their skin this summer by using sunscreen.

“I’ve just had two biopsies done,” Jackman said, adding that his doctor had noticed “little things that could be or could not be basal cell”. Basal cell carcinoma is a non-melanoma, meaning it is less likely to spread across the body. It is usually caused by using sunbeds or being in the sun too often, and treatment is around 90% successful.

Jackman then said that in “two or three days, and as soon as I know, I’ll let you know”. He added: “Just to remind you, basil cell in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of all. However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming. Please, wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me.”

Back in 2015, Jackman discussed his original diagnosis. “It’s always a bit of a shock just hearing the word ‘cancer’,” he said. “Being an Australian, it’s a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up, so I was a prime candidate for it.”