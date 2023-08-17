Hozier – ‘Unreal Unearth’ album review: A beautiful, angst-filled journey through the nine circles of hell









Hozier - 'Unreal Unearth' 3

Everyone has their own version of hell. At least, that’s what Hozier had in mind when creating Unreal Unearth. “Funny how true colours shine in darkness and secrecy,” he sings in an ode to the beautiful recreation of self that takes place after a relationship leaves you in pieces on the floor.

Hozier’s world has rosy edges and a soft, dewy centre. We’ve come to know him as an artist who celebrates positivity with his blend of pop and poeticism; a true artist of the uplifting, a master of beauty. During live performances, audiences are entranced by his raw evocation and down-to-earth presence.

Unreal Unearth steps outside of the unexpected, however, with a much darker, more tainted outlook. Inspired by Dante’s Inferno, the Irish singer’s third studio album is a considerably deeper, more refined offering than ever before: this is his most on-the-nose venture into the realm of politically-charged, angst-filled material and, my, it’s a journey.

Many of the songs on the album focus on a relationship that recently came to an end – and the pain and anguish of laying your soul bare to someone who once knew you intimately. ‘Francesca’ and ‘Unknown / Nth’ both detail the grief that accompanies such loss. The heartbreak can be heard in Hozier’s voice as he sings: “A grip taking hold like a cancer that grows /Each piece of your body that it takes /Though I know my heart would break”.

‘Unknown / Nth’ feels more strikingly emotional with its handling of despair in the hands of a love once cherished; Hozier says the song describes “that feeling of being let down and having your expectations dashed”. It’s also in perfect keeping with Dante’s ninth circle of hell, reserved for those who have betrayed someone else’s trust.

That’s not all that Hozier explores in Unreal Unearth: he also uses his songs as a means of political protest and a critique of social attitudes. ‘Eat Your Young’ seems a more upbeat offering on a surface level, but it’s actually a contemporary take on Irish writer Jonathan Swift’s essay ‘A Modest Proposal’: a satire about attitudes towards poverty. In the track, Hozier challenges modern worldviews of class and generational divides with lyrics like: “It’s a kindness, highness, crumbs enough for everyone /Old and young are welcome to the meal”.

An undeniable standout and a genuine treasure awaiting is Hozier’s collaboration with Brandi Carlile. Unaccustomed to weaving additional vocals into his albums or venturing beyond the boundaries of his distinct artistic realm, ‘Damage Gets Done’ breaks new ground in Hozier’s discography. Departing from his typical sound, it ventures into indie pop terrain instead of the Irish folklore that often colours his work.

As bleak as his subject matter, Unreal Unearth isn’t just about the darkness in life. The last song on the album marks its climax, signifying liberation from the circles of hell, as ‘First Light’ reminds us that there is always hope. “It’s like seeing the sky for the first time,” Hozier said, stating that the track reflects the moment Dante is led out of hell. After finding yourself in a situation as suffocating and scathing as hell – and all that may encompass; relationships, societal shackles, and so on – seeing the light again is always a given. Hozier ends his odyssey with the promising words: “The sky set to burst/ The gold and the rust/ The colour erupts/ You filling my cup/ The sun coming up.”

Unlike previous Hozier works, Unreal Unearth is full of variety. Hozier is undeniably at his peak, but what makes this album a little difficult to swallow is its niché appeal. If you’re not in the mood to confront your biggest demons, it may not be for you.