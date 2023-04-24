Howard Stern finds Kid Rock’s transphobia “dumbfounding”
(Credits: Far Out / Alamy)

Music

Howard Stern finds Kid Rock’s transphobia “dumbfounding”

Mon 24th Apr 2023 09.38 BST

Radio host Howard Stern has opened up on Kid Rock’s transphobia and his response to the influencer Dylan Mulvaney after she partnered with Bud Light. Mulvaney posted a video highlighting the alcohol company’s new contest in which customers can win $15,000.

Kid Rock was less than impressed by Bud Light and their partnership with Mulvaney. He posted a video saying, “Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me tell you as clear and concise as possible.” Rock then shot several cases of Bud Light with a semi-automatic rifle and yelled, “Fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser-Busch.”

Howard Stern later responded on his SiriusXM radio show: “I thought there must be a piece of this story that I’m missing. I’m not bothered by gay people or transsexual people. They don’t impact my life, they don’t hurt my life. I love when people are in love. You wanna be a woman? Be a woman. You wanna be a dude, be a dude. Be whatever you fucking want. As long as you ain’t hurting anybody, I’m on your team.”

Stern went on, “I wish I could call Kid Rock and have him come on the show and just tell me ‘Why are you so upset about this? How is it hurtful?’ I don’t know why he got so upset. Kid Rock, I know him. He’s got a great life. He transitioned from some kid in Michigan to a rock superstar! I’m really dumbfounded by why someone would care so much that they would blow up a can of Bud Light and say, ‘Fuck Anheuser-Busch.’ I don’t get it.”

Most popular

Jobs / Careers

Contact Us

© 2023 Far Out Magazine