Howard Stern’s favourite movies of all time









From a young age, Howard Stern expressed an interest in radio, partly inspired by his father, who worked as a radio engineer and recording studio operator. As a child, he pretended to have his own show, eventually pursuing a degree in communications at university.

During his time in further education, Stern participated in numerous different radio shows, landing his first official radio job in 1975 at WNTN in Massachusetts. From there, Stern worked at various stations for the next decade before joining WNTN full time in 1985, where he began his decades-long tenure as the host of The Howard Stern Show. The show became immensely popular and, since 2006, has continued to run on Sirius XM.

The Howard Stern Show was the most popular morning radio program in New York for many years. This is perhaps due to the often outrageous nature of Stern and his sidekick Robin Quivers’ behaviour, from unnecessarily sexualising female guests to making questionable dark jokes. Referring to himself as the ‘King of All Media’, Stern has undoubtedly achieved his aim of securing an unforgettable legacy, even if it is for many of the wrong reasons.

With that, his offensive behaviour often landed him in trouble with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which issued $2.5million worth of fines against the show. Stern is easily one of radio’s most divisive figures, although his foray into cinema was considerably less successful. He starred in Private Parts, based on his autobiography, in 1997, which earned him a nomination for ‘Worst New Star’ at The Golden Raspberry Awards.

However, if you’ve ever wondered what Stern’s favourite movies are, we’ve compiled a definitive list (via Flick Chart), which ranges from Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket to Ben Stiller’s Zoolander. Stern appears to be a big fan of action movies, with hits such as Die Hard and Mission: Impossible on his list. Unsurprisingly, many comedies feature in his favourites, from The Hangover to Knocked Up and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Other highlights of Stern’s favourite movies include David Fincher’s Se7en, Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and the Coen brother’s Fargo. However, Stern isn’t shy about his love for some considerably more low-brow picks, once heralding the poorly-received Netflix teen comedy The Kissing Booth on his show.

Check out the complete list below.

Howard Stern’s favourite movies:

Reservoir Dogs (Quentin Tarantino, 1992)

Troy (Wolfgang Peterson, 2004)

The Hangover (Todd Phillips, 2009)

Batman Begins (Christopher Nolan, 2005)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Steven Speilberg, 1989)

The Fifth Element (Luc Besson, 1997)

Full Metal Jacket (Stanley Kubrick, 1987)

Se7en (David Fincher, 1995)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (John Hughes, 1986)

Die Hard with a Vengeance (John McTiernan, 1995)

Die Hard (McTiernan, 1988)

Mr and Mrs Smith (Doug Liman, 2005)

The Incredible Hulk (Louis Lettier, 2008)

Hulk (Ang Lee, 2003)

Zoolander (Ben Stiller, 2001)

Mission: Impossible III (J.J Abrams, 2006)

Knocked Up (Judd Apatow, 2007)

Superman Returns (Byran Singer, 2006)

The Da Vinci Code (Ron Howard, 2006)

Fargo (Coen Brothers, 1996)

Cloverfield (Matt Reeves, 2008)

Pretty Woman (Garry Marshall, 1990)

Mission: Impossible (Brian De Palma, 1996)

Rush Hour (Brett Ratner, 1998)

Rain Man (Barry Levinson, 1988)

Back to the Future (Robert Zemeckis, 1985)