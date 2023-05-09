Howard Stern condemns the coronation and calls King Charles a “pussy”









Legendary broadcaster Howard Stern has labelled King Charles a “pussy” and said his coronation was “disgusting”.

During the most recent edition of his Sirius XM show, Stern told listeners: “England’s got to get a grip on themselves. I understand maybe it brings in tourism but Jesus H Christ. First of all Prince Charles is a pussy. That’s number one. And people are acting – the whole ceremony they’re acting like that fucking guy went to war or something and then beat up all the other people.”

Stern continued: “It was disgusting and I’ll tell you why it’s disgusting. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to say this but England’s having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation. And it’s just repugnant to watch a country who’s suffering through economic problems and then you see the pomp and circumstance.”

He added: “I’m not naive. I understand that they’ve determined that having a monarchy brings tourists in and provides a flavour to the country and something for people to go see, it’s part of the tourism, I get all that, I’m not naive. But it just sends the wrong message.” Stern then claimed the occasion is “fucking nuts and in this day and age.”

Nick Cave was among those in attendance at Westminster Abbey for the ceremony. Last week, the Australian musician defended his decision to accept an invitation, saying he’s “not a monarchist, nor am I a royalist, nor am I an ardent republican” but described the event as “the most important historical event in the UK of our age.”