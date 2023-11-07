How the New York music scene inspired Debbie Harry to push Blondie to greatness

Blondie’s Debbie Harry has the musical instincts of a seasoned pioneer. She transformed the band’s simplistic punk rock sensibilities into a more sophisticated new wave sound by applying a creative spin to her personal experiences and influences. Beginning as a punk rock group linked to the 1970s New York scenes, Blondie became a major player as much as others in the game, like the Ramones, The Stooges, and Patti Smith.

When Blondie’s musical appeal was first catching fire, the New York punk scene was a hub for the biggest trailblazers in the movement. The Velvet Underground, for instance, was deeply admired by all members of Blondie. Both Harry and the band’s drummer, Clem Burke, have previously praised the works of The Velvet Underground, and the band’s sound itself was no doubt inspired by Lou Reed’s penchant for new pop experimentations that could both inspire dancing and wistful lamentation.

At the time, Reed’s exceptional talent for including experimentation in his music while maintaining pop sensibilities was a valuable lesson for Blondie, who were seeking to do the same. However, they also needed something with more flair and more fire to keep people engaged and excited. That’s why, when asked what music turned Harry on, she answered: Donna Summer.

The result of such an epiphany was the iconic ‘Heart of Glass’, which leaned more towards electronic and disco than their previous hits. Discovering tracks like Summer’s ‘I Feel Love’ clearly had an impact on Harry, who was looking for direction that was both refreshing but also signature Blondie. As early as 1978, Harry was already paying attention to Summer, which inspired her to add that desired oomph to her songwriting.

Harry also emphasised the significance of Nile Rodgers’ style in the 1970s, as she was already acquainted with Chic. Their music had been extensively sampled in clubs, serving as a pivotal influence on the future direction of Blondie. Notably, Harry collaborated with Rodgers on his 1981 solo debut, KooKoo.

Blondie’s sonic exploration subsequently ventured more into experimental and dance territories, drawing inspiration from Chic, a highly influential band in the disco music scene at the time. Blondie’s guitarist, Chris Stein, holds Rodgers in high regard and acknowledges him as a source of inspiration for the song ‘Rapture’.

As the band’s popularity surged, the musical evolution of Harry and Stein took on a more sophisticated character. The instrumental sound of The Ronettes, famously produced by Phil Spector, played a pivotal role at this juncture. It introduced classic progressions and intricate arrangements that expanded the sonic palette for Blondie. During their career, Blondie drew inspiration from a diverse array of artists both within New York and beyond, including Iggy Pop & The Stooges, David Bowie, T. Rex, The New York Dolls, and Kraftwerk.