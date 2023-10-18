How The Alan Parsons Project created an entire concept album from the works of Edgar Allen Poe









The practice of artists, spanning beyond the realm of music, drawing creative inspiration from renowned Gothic literature is by no means a novel concept. Edgar Allan Poe‘s iconic works, in particular, have served as a wellspring of inspiration for generations. His celebrated collection of tales, Tales of Mystery and Imagination, has been a perennial muse for artists. One notable example is The Alan Parsons Project, who embarked on the ambitious journey of crafting an entire concept album centred around Poe’s haunting themes.

The Alan Parsons Project debut album, aptly titled Tales of Mystery and Imagination, was released in 1976 and, as you might expect, is entirely based on the works of Poe. It pays tribute to the famed American writer’s tales of mystery and the macabre, featuring musical interpretations of some of Poe’s most famous works, such as The Raven, The Tell-Tale Heart, The Cask of Amontillado, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Each track explores the dark and eerie themes of Poe’s stories, capturing the iconic haunting atmospheres and suspenseful narratives. The music itself is characterised by its symphonic and progressive rock arrangements, often using synthesisers, guitars, and orchestral elements to create a dramatic and cinematic sound.

Over a decade later, in 1987, Alan Parsons completely remixed the original album, which included several enhancements, such as incorporating additional keyboard and guitar passages and including narration performed by Orson Welles. Furthermore, the production style was updated to feature heavy reverb and the iconic gated reverb snare drum sound that gained popularity during the 1980s.

An interesting alteration also involved seamlessly transitioning from the end of side A to the beginning of side B, a modification made to accommodate the album’s release on CD, which allowed for uninterrupted playback without the need to change sides. Welles, despite never meeting Parsons or Eric Woolfson in person, sent them a tape of his performance shortly after the album’s initial manufacturing in 1976.

The 1987 remix of the album begins with Welles narrating two distinct passages. The first passage, preceding the initial track ‘A Dream Within a Dream’, is derived from one of Poe’s lesser-known nonfiction works, specifically from No. XVI of his Marginalia series, penned between 1845 and 1849. The second passage, preceding ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’, appears to be a partial paraphrase or composite passage sourced from Poe’s nonfiction writings, from Poe’s Poems of Youth.

In the nearly 200-year span since his death, Poe’s works have become a classic of literary Gothic canon, inspiring everything and everyone from Alan Parsons to Squid. Poe’s distinctive gothic and eerie writing style makes him the primary source of inspiration whenever a mysterious or spooky ambience is needed, whether that’s within music or further afield across television, film, and other forms of literature.