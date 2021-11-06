How Stevie Nicks helped write a Beatles sequel song









Stevie Nicks got to do what we all have dreamed of doing at one point or another, and that was the opportunity to hang out with George Harrison. The meeting of creating minds took place in Hawaii at the tail end of the 1970s, well after Nicks had been established in Fleetwood Mac. When she was invited out to the islands with some of her friends, she ran into Harrison, although the two had met a few years earlier.

“I got to spend like two days with a bunch of people, and him in Hawaii once,” she once explained. “Also, when Rumours was coming out, I got to spend some time with him in Mexico, in Acapulco when there was a Warner Bros. convention.”

Adding: “It was totally fun, we were standing by the pool, and George Harrison said, ‘They are coming for us, they are going to try to push us into that pool’. He put his hand on my back, and said, ‘Absolutely, they’ll throw us in the pool so let’s get away from the pool’.”

“He was handsome, he was debonair, and he was funny. He liked Dave Stewart. They all have that certain je nais se quois that’s just so attractive and easy to be with. You didn’t know him, then you’ve known him fifteen minutes, and you feel like you’ve known him a long time.”

It was in Hawaii that Nicks claims she helped Harrison write ‘Here Comes the Moon’, the sequel to Harrison’s Beatles composition ‘Here Comes the Sun’ that appeared on Harrison’s self-titled 1979 album. As she told writer Graeme Thomson’s book, George Harrison: Behind The Locked Door: “We were writing a sort of parody of ‘Here Comes The Sun,’” Nicks explained in Thomson’s book. “[Restaurateur Bob] Longhi was saying, ‘You guys are always writing about the moon instead of the sun,’ and I said, that’s because by then we were all night birds.”

“We just hung out and wrote and sang and talked,” Nicks added. “I had been famous for not even quite three years and we were talking with George about being famous and what it meant and you had to give up.” Even though Nicks goes uncredited on the song, she maintained a fondness for Harrison over the years, frequently keeping a photo of her and Harrison with her to motivate herself while on tour.

