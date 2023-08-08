How Sam Raimi “messed up” the creation of ‘Spider-Man 3’: “They still hate me for it”









In that niche world of live-action, on-screen superheroes, the Spider-Man franchise is a veritable behemoth. From the strangely funky 1970s series to the later MCU/Disney iterations, the enduring comic book legend has entranced audiences globally with his web-slinging antics and classic signature wit. However, for those who have followed the franchise closely, there is only one definitive Spider-Man: Toby Maguire in the 2000s Sam Raimi trilogy.

The first instalment was a ground-breaking entry, not just to comic book films but to action cinema in general. By combining Raimi’s signature tongue-in-cheek humour and knack for camerawork with cutting-edge technology, audiences were treated to a seminal piece of superhero filmmaking that gave as much time and devotion to Peter Parker as it did Spider-Man. Considering the diverse range of Parkers and Spider-Men that had come before, the Maguire/Raimi duo was a godsend.

And, of course, who can forget the iconic villain of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, a character so inedible that they brought him back as the main villain nearly 20 years later for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The 2004 follow-up, Spider-Man 2, improved on the first in nearly every way, and your humble narrator will defend to the death the position that it is the best superhero film of all time. The third one, however… now that’s a different story.

While Spider-Man 3, released in 2007, still boasts arguably more heart and soul than anything the official MCU has offered, it was fiercely divisive at the time. By trying to incorporate too many legacy villains, cramming Sandman, Venom and the Hobgoblin into one movie, the movie saw a dramatic loss of focus in comparison to the previous two iterations. Combined with a tonal dissonance, where the audience was expected to cry one minute, cheer at another, and laugh occasionally, the end result was all over the place. For some fans, Raimi had done the unthinkable – he’d messed up their favourite hero.

It was only in a 2015 Nerdist podcast that the director shed light on the behind-the-scenes turmoil that coloured the film’s development. Raimi opened up about his struggles with the film, revealing that it was a project in which his creative vision was significantly compromised. In his own words, he said: “I messed up plenty with the third Spider-Man, so people hated me for years – they still hate me for it.”

What was it about his approach, which had served the character and fans so well before, that failed the franchise? Raimi went on to clarify that his lack of belief in the characters was the film’s undoing. It wasn’t just about the audience’s perception; it was about a director’s responsibility towards his creation. “It’s a movie that just didn’t work very well. I tried to make it work, but I didn’t really believe in all the characters, so that couldn’t be hidden from people who loved Spider-Man.”

He further elaborated that the producer’s agenda to outdo the first two films clashed with his own vision for the story. Raimi said that he “didn’t really have creative control,” which, looking back, was evident when comparing the quality of Spider-Man 3 to its predecessors. Following the fallout of Spider-Man 3, Raimi abandoned his Spider-Man 4 plans and moved away from the superhero genre for 15 long years. It was a hiatus that lasted until his involvement in the latest Marvel offering, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, another film that, unfortunately, had its fair share of detractors.

In any case, watch one of Spider-Man 3‘s most definitive scenes below.