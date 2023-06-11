How Phoebe Waller-Bridge gets over stage fright









Actor and director Phoebe Waller-Bridge has shared the unique way that she got over stage fright in the early part of her career, a far cry from the position she finds herself in today.

Waller-Bridge has admitted that her role in the Noel Coward play Hay Fever in 2011, which was shown in the West End in London, brought about its fair share of fear.

However, one of Waller-Bridge’s co-stars helped her through her initial fear and showed her an expletive-filled method of confronting stage fright.

“I suddenly got stage fright,” Waller-Bridge recently told The Mirror. “And this amazing actor could see I was getting nervous. He took me out (behind the curtain), and I could hear the buzz of the audience.”

The actor and director continued, “He said, ‘This is what you do if you are feeling scared. You stand behind the curtain, take a deep breath, and you just go: ‘F*** you, you are lucky to have me.’”

The sweary mantra continues, “And you say it as loud as you can, and we did it every night. Sometimes doing that feels great’.” It’s a method that Waller-Bridge has employed throughout her career whenever she feels fear.

