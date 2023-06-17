How Paul Schrader influenced a classic Bruce Springsteen song









The worlds of music and film are often intertwined, with many filmmakers seeking inspiration from music and vice versa. One particularly memorable incident is the story of how acclaimed filmmaker Paul Schrader influenced one of the most instantly recognisable Bruce Springsteen songs and how this, in turn, led to the creation of a classic film soundtrack. The song in question? It is, of course, ‘Born in the USA’, a Springsteen classic that initially found life under a completely different guise.

In the early 1980s, Paul Schrader, acclaimed writer behind Taxi Driver and director of the recent Master Gardener, approached Springsteen with the script for his forthcoming film project, then titled Born In The U.S.A. Schrader had hoped that Springsteen might give acting a whirl and play a role in his movie, but Springsteen ultimately declined the gig. The film’s title, however, struck a chord with him.

At the time, Springsteen had been working on a song under the provisional title of ‘Vietnam’. Inspired by Schrader’s script, Springsteen decided to rename the song ‘Born In The U.S.A’, which subsequently became one of his most iconic tracks upon its release in 1984, as well as the chosen title track for his seventh studio album. Springsteen acknowledged Schrader’s influence in the album’s liner notes, thanking him for his indirect contribution.

Schrader, however, was somewhat shortchanged. Now unable to use the title Born In The U.S.A. without appearing to capitalise on Springsteen’s hit, he needed a new title. As compensation for lifting Schrader’s title, Springsteen offered the writer/director a song he’d written in 1983, originally called ‘Just Around The Corner To The Light Of Day’. Shortened to Light Of Day, this served as the title for Schrader’s movie, which followed a sibling duo leading a garage band portrayed by Michael J. Fox and Joan Jett.

‘Light Of Day’ was subsequently released as a single, credited to The Barbusters, the fictional band from the movie, and reached number 33 on the US charts. The song also became a staple of Springsteen’s live performances, and a live version from his In Concert/MTV (Un)Plugged album, recorded in 1992, further solidified its popularity.

Yet another significant legacy of this song is the Light of Day Foundation. Formed in 2000, the foundation was founded by music impresario Bob Benjamin following his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. With Springsteen’s endorsement and frequent performances at the foundation’s benefit concerts, it’s become a major fundraiser for Parkinson’s research.

From a script to song, film title to charity foundation, the interconnected journey of ‘Born In The U.S.A.’ and Light Of Day serves as a fascinating insight into the creative world and allows us to thank Schrader for helping a monumental pop-culture icon.