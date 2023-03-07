How Patti Smith’s ‘Just Kids’ changed my life









When I was 17, I felt compelled to pick up Patti Smith‘s memoir, Just Kids, despite having only ever listened to Horses a few times. Still, something about the blurry image of her and Robert Mapplethorpe decorating the front of the book enticed me, and I began reading it in the midst of studying for my A-Level exams. I hadn’t found much time to read anything other than my set English Literature texts, yet I couldn’t put Smith’s book down. Rightly described by Joan Didion on the blurb as “so honest and pure as to count as true rapture,” Smith’s book is a pure masterpiece, charting her journey towards becoming a punk poet and her relationship with Mapplethorpe.

Talking to NPR in 2010, Smith shared, “I promised Robert the day before he died that I would write our story. And it took me 20 years, but I kept my promise.” In Just Kids, Smith describes her relationship with the artist, who lived together during the late 1960s and early ’70s, until Mapplethorpe decided to explore his sexuality. “I knew that I could never have a relationship with him the way that he would with a male. But of course, as time went by, I realised that what Robert and I had, no one else would have, male or female,” she explained. Although they weren’t always romantically involved, Smith and Mapplethorpe were true soulmates, and the way that the musician describes her love and respect for him highlights the transformative and essential nature of their connection.

Tragically, Mapplethorpe passed away in 1989 from complications arising from AIDS. Just Kids weaves its narrative around Mapplethorpe’s death from the opening line of the foreword, which details the moment Smith found out he had passed away. “I was asleep when he died. I had called the hospital to say one more good night, but he had gone under, beneath layers of morphine. I held the receiver and listened to his laboured breathing through the phone, knowing I would never hear him again.” Through Smith’s words, intricately strung together, Mapplethorpe comes to life. At the end of the book, Smith writes, “Why can’t I write something that would awake the dead? That pursuit is what burns most deeply.” Yet, in many ways, her elegy for Mapplethorpe comes as close to this as humanly possible. Smith’s complete admiration and devotion for Mapplethorpe, without neglecting herself, taught me that finding deep love and connection, both romantic and platonic, is one of the best things life has to offer.

Moreover, Smith’s love for other artists, from 19th-century poets to her contemporary counterparts, such as Jimi Hendrix, is paramount to understanding her creative drive. Referring to the photoshoot for her Horses album cover, she writes, “I was full of references.” Yet Smith makes it apparent that she has never not been full of references, with the words, images and ideas of other artists informing and inspiring her own work. Her ubiquitous love for others is infinitely inspiring and delightful to read, actively encouraging the reader to seek out these artists or find their own to become deeply obsessed with and guided by. She frequently references her love for Arthur Rimbaud, a poet I also came to love, bringing him to life with her rich imagination. She writes, “Rimbaud held the keys to a mystical language that I devoured even as I could not fully decipher it. My unrequited love for him was as real to me as anything I had experienced.”

In one segment of Just Kids, she visits his grave in Paris before reaching Montparnasse Cemetery, where she visits Charles Baudelaire and Père Lachaise Cemetery for a stop at Jim Morrison’s unmarked burial place. Smith fills her life with fascinating characters, both dead and alive, treating her copy of William Blake’s Songs of Innocence and Experience like a personal bible and treasuring objects such as a Persian necklace belonging to Mapplethorpe, representing their first meeting and subsequent life with each other. Smith charts time with the passing of cultural events, “It was the summer Coltrane died. The summer of ‘Crystal Ship’.” Art becomes Smith’s religion and guiding light, simultaneously becoming part of this canon with her own music and writing.

I read Just Kids at a time when I needed it most, apprehensive about my move to university in the upcoming September and unsure of the direction my life was about to take. Smith’s words inspired me to start writing my own personal essays, extending my practice of writing short-form diary entries into pages of structured thoughts. Just Kids solidified my love for writing, and I can’t imagine where I’d be if I’d never read it.

Regardless, I am certain that reading Just Kids at any time in one’s life is no doubt a transformative experience. Smith’s words possess an otherworldly power that pierces deep down into the reader. Whether you’re a fan of Smith’s music or not, Just Kids is essential reading, acting as the ultimate reminder to fill your life with art and like-minded people and to love deeply.