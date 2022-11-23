How Mel Gibson landed his iconic role in 'Mad Max'









Mel Gibson has starred in many projects that have become huge parts of popular culture, ranging from Braveheart to Lethal Weapon. However, for many fans of dystopian fiction, Gibson’s greatest contribution to cinema will always be his iconic portrayal of Max Rockatansky in George Miller’s beloved Mad Max movies.

While Mad Max has become a full-fledged franchise now, it all started with the 1979 gem directed by Miller. Set in a dystopian future characterised by the breakdown of all social structures, Gibson plays the role of a vigilante in Australia who journeys into a world of dangerous gangs and moral decadence.

Gibson reprised his role in the two projects that followed Mad Max, but he was eventually replaced by Tom Hardy, who delivered a solid performance in Fury Road. Although it might seem like Gibson was born to play the role of Mad Max, the reason why he was cast as the iconic character is especially crazy.

Miller was looking for a rugged actor to portray Mad Max, and he got just that with Gibson. Although the details about the entire incident are a little ambiguous, both Miller and Gibson have revealed that the audition worked out for the actor because he had shown up to the audition in rough shape.

According to the reports, Gibson had been involved in an actual fight the night before the audition, which contributed to his dishevelled appearance. Luckily for him, Miller was very impressed by Gibson’s aura of chaotic violence and considered it to be the perfect fit for the post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max.

After the release of Fury Road, many fans asked Miller whether Gibson would return in future projects. However, the director claimed that having both Gibson and Hardy in a Mad Max film would be inconceivable. As reported by the Evening Standard, Miller said: “It’s like having Sean Connery appear in a Daniel Craig James Bond.”

The director added: “It would throw you out of the movie, it would confuse the audience, and you’re trying your damnedest to actually keep people in the movie rather than throw them out. Even though it would be interesting working with Mel again, certainly not in a Mad Max movie.”

