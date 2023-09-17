How Julien Temple personified UK punk with ‘The Filth and the Fury’









In the annals of British rock history, few bands have been as controversial and iconic as the Sex Pistols. Their meteoric rise and equally dramatic fall have been the stuff of legend. While much has been written and filmed about them, Julien Temple’s 2000 rockumentary, The Filth and the Fury, stands as a testament to their indomitable spirit and the tumultuous times they embodied.

From their early days in London’s Shepherd’s Bush, a far cry from the glitz and glamour of rock stardom, the Sex Pistols ignited a cultural revolution. This wasn’t Temple’s first foray into the band’s history, however. In 1980, he unveiled The Great Rock and Roll Swindle, a film that faced criticism for leaning heavily towards the perspective of the Pistols’ manager, Malcolm McLaren. But with The Filth and the Fury, Temple provided a platform for the surviving band members to weave their narrative, effectively overwriting the biases of the past.

The film’s evocative title refers to a scandalous episode in the band’s journey. In December 1976, the British tabloid The Daily Mirror ran a headline that would cement the Pistols’ notoriety in reaction to the band’s infamous interview on Today, hosted by Bill Grundy, which would later gain them the label “the antithesis of humankind”. Drawing literary parallels, the headline mirrored the title of William Faulkner’s novel, The Sound and the Fury, which itself had borrowed from a line in Shakespeare’s Macbeth. From Tudor theatre to gothic southern literature, the line now encapsulated the cacophony of angry working-class England.

Through a mosaic of contemporary interviews, Temple shrouded the band members in silhouettes, adding a touch of mystery to their recollections. Combined with footage from their heyday and previously unseen outtakes from The Great Rock and Roll Swindle, this narrative technique conjures a vivid tapestry of their journey.

From their roots in Shepherd’s Bush to their eventual disintegration at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, we witness not just a band’s trajectory but also the socio-political tumult of 1970s Britain. Archival footage seamlessly juxtaposed with the band’s own accounts draws a parallel between the unrest of the era and the discordant notes of punk.

For many punk fans, The Filth and the Fury isn’t merely a sequel to Temple’s earlier work but an act of redemption, an opportunity to right the narrative imbalances of the past. It goes beyond sensationalism and dives deep into the heart of punk, presenting the raw, unfiltered voices of its pioneers.

Today, as we look back, the legacy of The Filth and the Fury is multifaceted. It stands not just as a chronicle of the Sex Pistols but as a nuanced depiction of a time and place in British history when music wasn’t just art – it was a rebellion. Through Temple’s lens, the Sex Pistols and the era they epitomised come roaring back to life.