The story of how Donald Glover fell in love with No Doubt









Donald Glover, the screen actor and comedian who is also known in the hip-hop world as Childish Gambino, has a varied music taste, even with his incredible rap skills. As an artist with a varied body of work to his name already, having preferences that span genres doesn’t sound all that out of pocket.

In fact, Glover has joked multiple times in the past about liking all kinds of alternative music rather than rap at certain points in his life, most famously during the comedy bit in which he gave a shoutout to his love of The Cranberries, for example. So, it might not come as a shock that when asked about the first album he ever bought with his own money, his answer was Tragic Kingdom by No Doubt.

When asked about the first album he ever purchased while appearing on Kimmel’s internationally recognised talk show, Glover actually gets a little embarrassed at first, taking a moment to reveal his selection. However, when he does, it’s clear that the rapper enjoyed a very honest admiration for singer Gwen Stefani, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young.

Of his selection, Glover explained: “I guess, I remember the first album I bought with my own money. I think it might have been…Wow, this is, well, it’s not embarrassing, it’s just funny that you can tell how old I am. But it was probably Tragic Kingdom by No Doubt. Like, I think that was the first time I had money, and that song ‘Don’t Speak’ was out”.

Detailing further, he continues, “And I was like, ‘I just love this song’, and I just really wanted it.” After that, Glover goes on to discuss other favourites and albums he listened to the most during his formative years, but the variation is absolutely there, considering he jumps from No Doubt to Lauryn Hill in one fell swoop.

Jimmy Kimmel snaps back at the end, commenting: “These are good choices. I approve.” And hey, it seems like an easy enough sentiment to agree on there.

No Doubt remains one of the most iconic alternative bands of their era, and even if it’s a little out of the left field for your usual taste, it’s hard to stop yourself from bopping to ‘Don’t Speak’ or ‘Hella Good’, isn’t it? If you want to check out the full clip of Donald Glover dishing on the very first album he bought with his own money, you can find his interview with Jimmy Kimmel linked down below.

