How did Daft Punk come up with their name?









Selecting band names is a delicate undertaking, where for a fortunate few, it flows as effortlessly as breathing. For others, however, the responsibility of bestowing a name falls into the hands of their record label. From the font of famous literature, some bands distil titles and phrases that harmonise with their musical essence and physical image. Others find their muse in cleverly weaving members’ names or sonic passions into their title. For Daft Punk, however, the story took a divergent course.

Composed of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, the Daft Punk duo released four studio albums, several singles and music videos, along with a full-length movie during their tenure. Their biggest enigma, however, was their appearance – for 28 years, the most influential duo in dance music kept their faces and identities hidden.

However, the duo didn’t always appear in their signature robotic attire. Before 2001, they sported transparent masks and brown wigs but decided to turn in a different direction to heighten their appeal. “We’re interested in the line between fiction and reality, creating these fictional personas that exist in real life,” Bangalter told Rolling Stone. “We’re not performers, we’re not models – it would not be enjoyable for humanity to see our features,” Homem-Christo added, “But the robots are exciting to people”.

That wouldn’t be the first decision that would define their existence. Before that, the group had to come up with a band name that not only reflected who they were as musicians but also their approach to the dance community – something that had an appeal but didn’t seem to take itself too seriously. The two first spotted the term ‘Daft Punk’ in a Melody Maker article, including a negative review of a single by a band named Darlin’, which previously included Bangalter and Homem-Christo.

In the review, the term ‘Daft Punk’ was used to describe the music as “a daft punky thrash”. Bangalter and Homem-Christo embraced the name and decided to use it when they formed their own musical project after finding the name fitting for their electronic music endeavours and their desire to create a unique and memorable identity.

True to form, the name actually came to be in perfect fitting with their style, representing the duo’s innovative and playful approach to electronic music. Over the years, Daft Punk became synonymous with experimental electronic music and their distinct robot personas, earning them a reputation as one of the most influential and recognisable acts in the genre.

For Bangalter, nothing with Daft Punk was ever planned out with longevity in mind, though. Especially when it came to their concealed identities, playing the long game wasn’t ever really something they thought about. In an interview with BBC 6 Music, Bangalter touched on the reasoning behind their famous masks that concealed the duo’s identity. “You have an idea when you’re like 25, [but] you don’t say, ‘You know what? We’re going to dress up like robots until the day we die,'” he began.

Bangalter continued: “I really remember thinking – it would be fun to just have some special effects guys from Hollywood do these personas – robotic personas like if they were part of the cantina scene in Star Wars or something like that. It was a weird idea, and neither me nor Guy-Man ever imagined it would end up taking such proportions.”