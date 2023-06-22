How a joke between John Lennon and Donovan resulted in ‘Mellow Yellow’









In 1963, the patent for LSD expired. There was a three-year period after that where the drug was legal and, although it seems very un-sixties-like to mention admin, it was this logistical oversight that defined an era. The resultant headwind of acid blurred the zeitgeist in a swirl of peace, love and utter psychedelic mayhem. By 1966, even the ancient genre of folk was beginning to feel the heady effects. No song depicts the swinging revolution quite like Donovan’s ‘Mellow Yellow’. And the backstory of a lark with John Lennon only adds to this heady emblem of history.

When Donovan was asked what the song was about, the folk star mused: “Quite a few things. Being mellow, laid-back, chilled out.” So far so obvious, but there is a lot more frivolity in the welter of the track. As he continued to tell the NME: “They call me Mellow Yellow, I’m the guy who can calm you down.’ [John] Lennon and I used to look in the back of newspapers and pull out funny things and they’d end up in songs. So, it’s about being cool, laid-back, and also the electrical bananas that were appearing on the scene – which were ladies vibrators.”

In short, the whole thing retrospectively seems like a snatch at seizing the zeitgeist akin to Lennon’s own effort with ‘A Day In the Life’. Aside from the ‘chill out, dude’ vibe, even the subtle vibrator reference is a hint at the sexual liberation of the times as newly available contraceptives turned youth culture on its head or rather extended youth culture beyond the clutches of early parenthood. Thus, Donovan set about cramming as much of the 1960s iconography surrounding him as he could into one song, layering it with what he called “cool, groovy phrases” as he went along.

This evidences the influence of Lennon beyond the little joke. You see, Lennon was the master at playing on a pun to reflect the times. As David Bowie once said: “The one thing that I really adored about Lennon’s writing was his use of the pun, which was exceedingly good. I don’t think anyone has ever bettered Lennon’s use of the pun.”

Well, with ‘Mellow Yellow’, Donovan tried to rival him, and he even recruited his mate to help him out. Part of that iconography involved in his pun is none other than Paul McCartney himself. His presence, however, is almost like some mystical lingering ghost of the 1960s as it is not immediately apparent how exactly he features.

He was present in the studio during the sessions and both Donovan and ‘Macca’ himself are certain that he contributed something, but it is hard to decipher what that was exactly. This in of itself is also weirdly indicative of the laidback bohemian scene of the time. These days you’d be hankering for that much-needed credit; then, as the song asserts, everything was easy come, easy go.

However, none of this is seen as the secret of the song’s wild global success. Nope, Donovan himself puts this down to the time signature of the track. Speaking about why it took off in the State, he says: “A great many of the discs are heard on car radios, and if the music is not sympathetic to the driver, one push of the button and he’s on another station. You can almost change gear in time to ‘Mellow Yellow.'”