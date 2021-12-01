'House of Gucci' is denounced by the family following its release









2021 has been an especially bad year for Ridley Scott whose two films The Last Duel and House of Gucci haven’t had any kind of impact despite the director’s best efforts. In the case of the latter, most of the positive reception can be attributed to Lady Gaga’s commendable performance as Patrizia Reggiani which saved the film from being a complete disaster.

“You wake up, you throw up, you go to set, throw up again,” Lady Gaga revealed after it was reported that she had been throwing up on the set of House of Gucci. In addition, she spent 18 months in character for this particular role. “I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money,” she added.

Although Reggiani had approved the selection of Lady Gaga to play her part, the concept of the film has not been received well by the family. “We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family,” Patricia Gucci said. “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system….Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed”.

After the film’s theatrical release, the family also released a statement that describes Scott’s latest film as a disgrace to the history of the company and the family. This statement read: “This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today”.

It went on to point out why the project was flawed: “The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci [played by Al Pacino in the film] — president of the company for 30 years — and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them”.

Check out the latest trailer for House of Gucci below.