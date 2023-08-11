Hotel Lux share new single ‘Vice’









British post-punk sextet Hotel Lux have shared a brand new single, ‘Vice’.

It’s the band’s first new music since they released their debut LP, Hands Across the Creek, earlier this year. While ‘Vice’ is the band’s “newest” song, it’s not exactly a freshly-written track.

Anyone who has caught Hotel Lux live throughout their relatively short career has probably heard ‘Vice’. The song has been a staple of the band’s setlists, even if it didn’t find its way onto the band’s debut.

”Vice had been a staple on the Lux set list since very early doors. Sadly, it never had its time to shine in a studio and we didn’t feel it quite sat with what we were trying to do with previous releases,” the band said. “At the latter stages of the ‘Hands Across the Creek’ sessions, we started bringing this rehashed version of the track back into the mix.:

Adding: “We added a new intro, Lewis changed his vocal attack slightly and we played with the pacing of the track a little bit. Alas, it didn’t quite fit with our ambition of the album but we felt it a shame to allow the track to disappear into the abyss.”

In his review for Hands Across the Creek, our own Jack Whatley put it best. “Hotel Lux are certainly trying to avoid being branded yet another post-punk band from south London. If they continue to put their best foot forward, creating honest and authentic work that doesn’t strive for acceptance but delivers on their vision of their journey, they’ll succeed in becoming their own entity soon enough. Hands Across the Creek is a great start.”

Check out the audio for ‘Vice’ down below.