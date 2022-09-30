Subscribe to our newsletter

'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial' trailer: Tubi release dramatisation of "the most-watched trial of the year"

Fri 30th Sep 2022 12.45 BST

Earlier this year Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial was broadcast to the world, garnering significant media attention. The live stream was watched by millions, and the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp was viewed over 18 billion times on Tik Tok by the time the trial ended.

The public strongly favoured Depp winning the trial, which ignited further conversations regarding the #MeToo movement. Depp won the defamation trial, which claimed that Heard had accused her ex-husband of physical and sexual violence.

Streaming service Tubi, a free, ad-supported platform, has already completed production on a film adaptation of the highly-publicised trial. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will star Mark Hapka as Depp and Megan Davis as Heard.

Tubi’s Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson commented on the fast production of the movie, saying: “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial has ‘Hot Take’ in the title for a reason… this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer.”

Heard commented on the heavy media coverage of the trial shortly after its completion, stating: “Even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

It’s uncertain how accurate the depiction of events in Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will be; however, its existence begs us to question why it even needed to be made in the first place.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will be released on September 30th.

Check out the trailer below.

