Hot Chip share new single, ‘Fire of Mercy’, featuring Yunè Pinku









Hot Chip have unveiled their new single, ‘Fire of Mercy’, featuring Malaysian-Irish producer and songwriter Yunè Pinku.

The emotionally charged synth-pop track finds Joe Goddard and Alexis Taylor sharing vocals, as they sing, “Do you ever stop believing in the things that make you feel like you? Remember life can take a turn in a moment and leave you without your own breath to breathe”.

‘Fire of Mercy’ follows the release of their eighth studio album, Freakout/Release, last year. The track is accompanied by a time-lapse video of Niccolai Sclater, also known as Ornamental Conifer, creating the artwork for the single.

Hot Chip co-founder Goddard shared the inspiration behind the track, stating, “‘Fire of Mercy’ relates to the central concept of William Blake’s Songs of Experience – it bemoans the corruption that inevitably comes from adulthood and longs for a return to the purity of childhood.”

Yunè Pinku shared her excitement about working with Hot Chip, adding: “Massive honour to work with Hot Chip as they’re huge legends within the electronic world. When they played me ‘Fire of Mercy’ and asked me to jump on the track, I was thrilled to work with them.”

Hot Chip rounded out their summer with a slot at Barcelona’s Brunch Electronik and a headline show alongside Leftfield and 808 State at Scorrier House in Cornwall. Autumn will see them take to the stage at London’s brand-new 15,000-capacity venue, Drumsheds.

Listen to Hot Chip’s new single ‘Fire of Mercy’, featuring Yunè Pinku, below.