The horror movie that became a “source of ideas” for Wes Anderson









When we talk about the horror genre, Wes Anderson is probably the last name to come to a film fan’s mind. Having developed a stellar global reputation for his delightfully whimsical approach to comedy and his colourful aesthetic choices, Anderson has never even come close to making a horror film throughout his illustrious career. However, that doesn’t mean Anderson shies away from using horror masterpieces as sources of inspiration.

During a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Anderson opened up about his favourite films of all time, and they didn’t necessarily resemble the comic art that he incorporated in his own works. Although the Rushmore director did cite the influence of Ernst Lubitsch, one of the greatest pioneers of Hollywood comedies, his selection also included darker works that operate in the sinister realms of philosophical and spiritual horror.

Anderson is often praised for his meticulously designed narratives and production elements, which is something he started appreciating in detail while witnessing the majesty of Stanley Kubrick’s cinema. He named A Clockwork Orange as one of his all-time favourites, insisting that the horrifying energy within the film is a visceral cinematic experience that all cinephiles must subject themselves to at one point in their lives.

While explaining the brilliance of Kubrick’s masterpiece, Anderson said: “I think A Clockwork Orange is one that springs to mind. A fully-formed Stanley Kubrick. It’s a movie that’s very particularly designed and, you know, conjures up this world that you’ve never seen quite this way in a movie before, but at the same time, there’s a great sort of spontaneity to it, and a tremendous energy. And both of those are very well adapted, good books.”

Although A Clockwork Orange is often classified as a horror film, it doesn’t really engage with the fundamental principles of the genre. That’s exactly why Anderson included a true horror film in his list: Roman Polanski’s 1968 opus Rosemary’s Baby. A timeless allegory about the moral and social corruption inherent in modern society, it’s an overwhelmingly powerful work that continues to garner momentum as the years roll along.

When asked about his attachment to the movie, Anderson claimed that he revisits the film repeatedly while searching for creative ideas. He revealed: “One movie that I often find myself going back to is Rosemary’s Baby. This has always been a big influence on me, or a source of ideas; and it’s always been one of my favourites. Mia Farrow gives a great, big performance in it, and I’ve read the script, and it’s a terrific script. So that’s one, I’d say.”