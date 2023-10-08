The horror movie banned in the UK as a “risk to society”









In the realm of horror, a select category of films defy norms, stir controversy, and leave an indelible mark on the audience’s psyche…and their stomach. These movies often test the boundaries of acceptability and challenge societal norms, prompting impassioned debates about artistic freedom and responsibility.

Japanese horror has particularly excelled in this shadowy world, with one such film that stands as an audacious exploration of human cruelty and sadism. It sent shockwaves through the industry and eventually led to its classification as a “risk to society”, banned in the UK by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

Throughout cinematic history, particular works have pushed the limits of what is deemed suitable for public consumption. Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange and Sam Peckinpah’s Straw Dogs are notable examples, with both films grappling with themes of violence and moral ambiguity, sparking fervent discussions about their societal impact on 1970s culture. Then came Grotesque in 2009, written and directed by Kōji Shiraishi.

The movie opens with the chance encounter of a young couple, Aki and Kazuo, and a seemingly benevolent doctor who, in a sudden twist, abducts and imprisons them in a nightmarish lair. What follows is a shocking and disgusting descent into brutality and sadism, devoid of any sort of traditional narrative, story arc or character development.

BBFC director David Cook, in a warranted critical assessment, articulated the board’s concerns about Grotesque, explaining: “Unlike other recent ‘torture’ themed horror works, such as the ‘Saw’ and ‘Hostel’ series, ‘Grotesque’ features minimal narrative or character development and presents the audience with little more than an unrelenting and escalating scenario of humiliation, brutality and sadism.”

Rather than diving into the backgrounds or motivations of its central characters, Grotesque charges headlong into a maelstrom of torment and sadism and doesn’t let up until the very end. Viewers are denied any conventional emotional anchors that often accompany horror narratives, save for the pure agony and anguish that the young couple are subjected to. The result is an experience that is as brutal as it is unrelenting.

It’s a harrowing descent into the abyss of sadistic horror, a film that deviates from even the furthest extremes of the horror genre and challenges the very essence of what should be shown on a screen. Its denial of an 18 certificate, effectively banning it from being screened or distributed anywhere in the country, should tell you all you need to know about the level of obscenity this movie reaches.

Watch the trailer below – at your own risk.