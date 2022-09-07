The modern horror film that "scared the hell out of" Stephen King









Stephen King has been a constant source of inspiration for many filmmakers who have gone on to make a mark on the landscape of horror cinema. Acclaimed directors like Brian De Palma and Stanley Kubrick have conducted unforgettable adaptations of King’s horror fiction, which are now solidified in film history.

While King’s literary output has obviously influenced multiple filmmakers, others have taken inspiration from his recommendations. Over the years, King has been an active cultural commentator and has written extensively about the contemporary conditions of popular culture and the evolution of the horror genre.

Previously, King used to compile essential lists of his personal favourites while writing for prestigious publications. These days, the celebrated writer posts his opinions on social media, where he has garnered a significant following of fans worldwide. His online presence has contributed to his popularity among younger generations.

On one occasion, King revealed that he has only been too scared to finish a particular fan-favourite horror classic – The Blair Witch Project. While commenting on his experience, he said: “It may be the only time in my life when I quit a horror movie in the middle because I was too scared to go on…I was just freaked out of my mind”.

However, that wasn’t the only horror film to have that effect on the ‘King of Horror’. King has expressed his admiration for many modern horror directors, including Robert Eggers. The writer admitted: “The Witch scared the hell out of me. And it’s a real movie, tense and thought-provoking as well as visceral”.

The Witch was a truly spectacular debut feature by Robert Eggers, who went on to make other acclaimed gems like The Lighthouse and The Northman. Set in 17th century New England, it tells the bizarre story of a Puritan family who are confronted by dark forces.

“I grew up in New England, and the woods behind my house seemed haunted by New England’s past,” Eggers explained. “I was very interested in Salem, and I went to Salem every Halloween. I was interested in witches and the witch trials, though I was disappointed as a kid that the witches weren’t real”.

