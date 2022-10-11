New horror film 'Barbarian' finally gets HBO Max release date









Barbarian is a new horror film that fans of the genre have been eagerly waiting for, and it looks like it will soon be available for streaming on HBO Max. Directed by Zach Cregger, the film features a stellar cast which consists of Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long.

It stars Campbell as a young woman who books an Airbnb in a shady Detroit neighbourhood to appear for an interview. However, she realises that she has been accidentally double-booked with a strange man named Keith (played by Bill Skarsgård). Soon, she embarks on a dark journey as the house’s sinister secrets surface.

While talking about the origin of the story, Cregger said: “I’d read this book called ‘The Gift of Fear’ by this guy, Gavin de Becker, who’s a security consultant. And basically, he had written a lot of examples of behaviour that men can do that often women are encouraged to ignore; little, tiny, microscopic red flags. And in ‘The Gift of Fear’ is him basically saying, ‘Pay attention to that little voice inside your head.'”

The director added: “Because a lot of times, when we bypass these little warning signs, it’s to our detriment. Those warning signs can be innocuous things like a man complimenting a woman when she didn’t ask for it, or doing her a favour that she didn’t ask being done—or initiating physical touch, even if it’s not sexual and in a non-sexual situation. There’s all kinds of little things that you really should pay attention to.”

Cregger views Barbarian as an attempt to explore the discomfort and horror of being trapped in a place like that. The film has already become a commercial success, grossing $38 million on a $4 million budget. According to the latest reports, it will be available for streaming on HBO Max from October 25th.

