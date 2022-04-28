Hong Kong film veteran, Kenneth Tsang, has died aged 86









The veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang has passed away at the age of 86, he was the star of several high profile Hollywood movies, including Rush Hour 2 and the James Bond movie Die Another Day.

Found unconscious in a quarantine hotel in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district, Tsang was pronounced dead on April 27th with paramedics announcing that he had passed away at the scene. In a report from South China Morning Post, the actor tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday, with his cause of death yet to be determined.

Shortly after the announcement of the actor’s death, fellow Hong Kong star and admirer, Jackie Chan, took to Facebook to pay his condolences.

“Throughout my career, I have admired a lot of people, and respected senior Kenneth K. Tsang was one of them,” Chan wrote, adding, “His image, acting skills, respect and professionalism has earned him the status as an ‘evergreen tree’ in the industry”.

Continuing, the actor added, he “was also an amazing role model for us juniors to learn from. I was so shocked after hearing the news, and deeply saddened”.

Kenneth Tsang started acting from a young age, appearing in such films as The Feud and Who Isn’t Romantic? at the dawn of his twenties. Among Tsang’s most memorable roles was the John Woo martial arts film A Better Tomorrow, the Jackie Chan sequel Police Story 3: Supercop, the bombastic Pierce Brosnan James Bond movie, Die Another Day and the Hollywood action movie Rush Hour 2.

We’ll miss him. Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

