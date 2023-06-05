Hong Kong journalist wins court case over researching attack on protestors









A court in Hong Kong has overturned the conviction originally given to the journalist Bao Choy, who had been alleged of making false statements in order to gain access to vehicle registration records.

Choy had intended to use the records when making a documentary about the 2019 attack on pro-democracy protestors in the northern Yuen Long district, one of the worst instances of civil unrest in Hong Kong’s recent history.

The documentary is entitled 7.21 Who Owns the Truth, and during its making, Choy, who worked for the RTHK network, accessed car ownership information in an attempt to track those behind the assault of the protestors.

She’d also wanted to detail the fact that the police were slow to respond to the violence. Choy was fined HK$6000 ($765) for making false statements in order to gain access to the car ownership files.

The journalist had pleaded not guilty, and in a Court of Final Appeal judgement released on Monday, she was released from the prior conviction after the court admitted a “substantial and grave injustice” had been dealt.

In a statement made outside the court, Choy said, “More importantly, it states the importance of the constitutionally protected freedom of the press and speech. That’s the biggest significance of today’s ruling.”

Back in the 2021 conviction, Ivy Chui, the lower court judge, said that “the regulations are not intended to allow the public to obtain vehicle particulars without limitations. Interviewing and reporting are not related to traffic and transport purposes”.