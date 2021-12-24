'Home Alone' star Devin Ratray charged with domestic assault









American actor Devin Ratray made a name for himself through his rendition of Buzz McCallister in the wildly popular Home Alone franchise, eventually moving on to other minor roles in films, television shows and even video games. According to the latest reports, Ratray has been apprehended due to domestic violence charges.

The actor who gained fame by playing the mean older brother of Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) in the Home Alone films was arrested on Wednesday in the Midwest City Jail after he decided to turn himself in. Ratray was in Oklahoma City to attend the Oklahoma Pop Christmas Con where he was invited as a headline presence.

The arrest warrant for Ratray was issued after he had an abusive altercation with his ex-girlfriend two weeks ago who filed a report with the police on December 10th. He was charged with felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation, before being released on a $25,000 bond after spending 15 minutes inside for his mug shot.

Ratray’s ex-girlfriend claimed that the Home Alone star had been abusive with her, both psychologically and physically. The report she filed with the authorities claims that Ratray laid hands on her, pushed her and punched her. He also tried to strangle her, pressing his hands against her mouth while choking her throat.

The police report also alleges that Ratray was heavily intoxicated after drinking more than a dozen drinks and was angry with his ex for giving fans his autographed pictures for free. While trying to lash out at her, Ratray assaulted her and even shouted: “This is how you die.” Although Ratray’s representative has denied all claims, the police confirmed that his ex had visible signs of physical injury.