Hollywood studios have made their “final offer” to end actors strike

The studios in Hollywood have offered what they are calling their “last, best and final” offer to the actors currently on strike in an attempt to bring the strike, which has been going on for several months, to an end.

The “final offer” has arrived at the conclusion of a new round of negotiations between the actors union and the studios, which has been taking place for the last two weeks.

Proposals within the new offer are said to include an improved residuals bonus for the shows that prove to be most popular on streaming sites, with actors said to be set to receive double what they do now.

There’s also a treatment of the actors’ worries over the threats to their profession that have arisen through the advent of artificial intelligence, with improved protections also included.

The SAG-AFTRA strike began on July 14th earlier this year. Talks with the AMPTP resumed on October 2nd but broke down on October 11th, with the studios claiming that a “positive direction” was not present.

SAG-AFTRA recently wrote to its members in an email explaining how they are dealing with the new offer, writing, “We are reviewing it and considering our response within the context of the critical issues addressed in our proposals.”

The email continued, “As always, unless it comes from your union, please do not believe any outside sources or rumors.”