Hear Me Out: Hollywood needs to stop favouring posh British actors









Hollywood, the epicentre of the world’s entertainment industry, has long been under scrutiny for its lack of representation and inclusivity. One particular pattern, however, that doesn’t receive enough attention, is the industry’s infatuation with posh and privately educated British actors. An obsession with Downton Abbey I can just about stomach, but as the actor’s tent becomes ever more diverse, the question arises: why does Hollywood continue to overlook working-class talent in favour of the British elite?

The problem is undeniable in light of Britain’s biggest and most recent exports, most notably with Florence Pugh. The success of Pugh is simultaneously a cause for celebration regarding the progression of female talent and an affirmation that the industry prioritises and rewards those from the upper classes. She is undoubtedly a formidable actor whose work I continue to be impressed by, but a cursory glance at her history of private education can’t help but evoke a sense of cynicism. We’re not suggesting you do, but if you did look up an image of her previous school, St Edwards (affectionately known by the alumni as ‘Teddie’s’), you’d probably groan in frustration as well. Sometimes we forget that Hogwarts-style places like that actually exist.

Benedict Cumberbatch, himself perhaps the most obvious product of this system, has at least been a vocal critic of the issue, pointing out the “outrageous” domination of “posh” actors within the industry and calling for more grants for young actors from working-class backgrounds. During a 2014 interview with the Radio Times, he stated, “I feel the rich, privileged actors are getting above themselves. There are fewer opportunities now than there were when I was young.”

It’s not that these British actors aren’t talented – they are. But when they continuously land roles over equally talented actors from less privileged backgrounds, the problem becomes clearer. Emma Mackey, for instance, just won the BAFTA ‘Rising Star’ Award in 2023 for her work on Sex Education, Death on the Nile and the upcoming Barbie. On the one hand, well done to her. On the other hand… aren’t there countless other emerging actors who aren’t white and privately educated – who might be more deserving and might benefit more from such industry recognition?

Julie Walters, another renowned British actor, voiced her concern back in a 2016 interview with The Guardian, suggesting the high costs associated with getting started in acting are closing doors for those from working-class backgrounds. She said: “People like me wouldn’t have been able to go to college today. I could because I got a full grant. I don’t know how you get into it now. Kids write to me all the time, and I think: ‘I don’t know what to tell you.'” The issue is far broader than Hollywood’s seeming partiality for British talent – something you will hear many an American complain about. It’s about the systemic favouring of actors from privileged backgrounds. It’s about class, about equal opportunity. It’s about who gets to tell the stories on our screens that are watched by millions.

Award-winning actor Christopher Eccleston, known for Doctor Who and The Leftovers, also told The Guardian, “Working-class actors are a disappearing breed. I remember watching TV as a kid, and there were plenty of people on it who spoke like my dad and my mum.” Nearly ten years after this 2015 interview, Eccleston’s sentiment still rings true today, highlighting the urgent need for Hollywood to break its cycle of favouritism towards posh British talent. As Eccleston so succinctly said, “It’s so important to be represented”, and as we all know – there’s a long-standing problem with representation in the industry.

It needs to take a bold step forward, creating opportunities for diverse talents to shine through and bring real people’s authentic, diverse voices to the fore. We need a Hollywood where every actor, regardless of class, ethnicity, or nationality, can have an equal shot at telling their story. Because, who knows – maybe the next Daniel Kaluuya or Jack O’Connell is just around the corner, waiting for their shot at the big screen.