The iconic Hollywood hits Brad Pitt regrets turning down









Brad Pitt has starred in more cinematic gems than most actors can even dream of. Over the course of his stellar career, Pitt appeared in numerous modern masterpieces, but he still has some regrets about turning down projects that went on to become truly iconic.

During a conversation with OK! Magazine, Pitt opened up about the incredible opportunities that had slipped through his fingers and cited the iconic sci-fi hit The Matrix. Pitt said: “If we were doing a show on the great movies I’ve passed on, we’d need two nights… I did pass on The Matrix. I took the red pill!”

Although most fans cannot think of The Matrix without associating Keanu Reeves with the movie, there was a time when Pitt was considered for Neo’s immortal role. However, the actor had to pass on the project because of commitments to other productions such as Being John Malkovich and Seven Years in Tibet.

Earlier this year, Pitt revealed that he is planning on retiring as an actor soon to focus on becoming a film producer. Due to the gravity of the announcement, many journalists have asked Pitt to reflect on the highs and lows of his career in recent interviews.

During the promotional campaign of his latest film Bullet Train, Pitt talked about his attitude toward new projects with BBC Radio 1:” ‘No’, it’s the strongest word we have, it’s more important to what we say no to than what we say yes to. We have to say no 10, 20, 30 times before we find a yes.” Unfortunately for Pitt, he said no to films such as The Shawshank Redemption and The Departed.

Check out some of the films below.

The iconic hits Brad Pitt regrets turning down:

The Matrix (Wachowski sisters, 1999)

Apollo 13 (Ron Howard, 1995)

The Bourne Identity (Doug Liman, 2002)

The Shawshank Redemption (Frank Darabont, 1994)

Almost Famous (Cameron Crowe, 2000)

The Departed (Martin Scorsese, 2006)

While talking about the acclaimed films he has passed on, Pitt credited the brilliance of the actors who replaced him: “I’ve passed on some major hits. No, because whatever actor ended up doing it, it’s theirs.”

Although Pitt announced his potential retirement, he is set to star in a number of high-profile projects, such as Damien Chazelle’s Babylon and a new thriller with George Clooney.

