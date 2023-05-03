Watch Hilary Swank in the first trailer for ‘Ordinary Angels’









The trailer for Hilary Swank’s new film has now been released. The actor, currently with two Academy Awards to her name, will star in Ordinary Angels alongside Alan Ritchson, a movie based on a true story, with director Jon Gunn at the helm. The film was first announced in March last year, just before filming in Winnipeg took place in April and in Albany, New York, in June that same year.

Also featured in Ordinary Angels, set to be released in cinemas on October 13th, are the likes of Nancy Travis, Tamala Jones, Drew Powell, Amy Acker, Skywalker Hughes and Emily Mitchell. Kingdom Story Company, Stampede Ventures and Vertigo Entertainment are all getting behind the production, while Lionsgate is handling distribution.

The synopsis for the film reads, “Based on a remarkable true story, Ordinary Angels centres on Sharon (Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed (Ritchson), a widower working hard to make ends meet for his two daughters.”

“With his youngest daughter waiting for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family and will move mountains to do it,” the synopsis continues. “What unfolds is the inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles, and ordinary angels.”