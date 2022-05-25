The hilarious way Dave Grohl responded to a case of mistaken identity









Dave Grohl is an undisputed God of rock. He gave grunge legends Nirvana the energy that they needed to be able to take over the world, instilling their music with the timeless essence that remains so influential today. He infused their sound with the power of his formative years as a hardcore punk drummer and helped to transform their sound. With his introduction, they went from being just another alternative band to becoming a rock ‘n’ roll behemoth.

It is without dispute that the band’s judgment to sack drummer Chad Channing and replace him with Grohl was a vital moment and that it positively impacted everything that ensued thereafter. By entering the fold, Grohl added the legendary double-kick to ‘In Bloom’, forcing the song in a completely different direction, infusing it with that groove we all love today.

The original version of the song exists in the corners of the web, and it does not, as you can imagine, pack the same punch. His drums drove every single aspect of Nirvana’s sound, and anthems such as ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ or ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ would not be the same without the Ohio native, it’s virtually impossible to imagine anyone else playing on these tracks. Grohl’s input to Nirvana was so significant that he also penned the riff for their most punishing offering, ‘Scentless Apprentice’.

After the demise of Nirvana in 1994, Grohl felt like hanging up the sticks on an already jaw-dropping career, as the tragic suicide of Kurt Cobain hit him harder than imaginable. Nevertheless, after spending time as a recluse recording demos and unsure of his next steps, he proceeded to record a 15-track demo album. It was this project that became the first-ever Foo Fighters record.

After filling in on drums for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Pearl Jam, Grohl assembled the first Foo Fighters line-up. This included former Nirvana guitarist Pat Smear, former Sunny Day Real Estate members Nate Mendel, and William Goldsmith. Together, they released their self-titled debut album in 1995, and after a couple of changes to the line-up, the rest would be history. It is a testament to the band’s successful career that they were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Clearly, though, not everyone is aware of Dave Grohl’s fame. In 2019, Grohl had a very strange experience that shocked everybody he was with at the time. In April that year, while at an unknown bar in Virginia Beach, the Foo Fighters frontman was asked by a member of staff if he was a member of singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers’ band.

In a series of Tweets posted by Rogers, she explained what happened. “Guys a bartender in Virginia beach just asked Dave Grohl if he was in my band,” she said. “I am, as they say, ‘deceased.'”

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, “25 is the best year ever,” before revealing that Grohl actually responded to the bartender’s question in a pretty hilarious way. The ever-humble Grohl reportedly said: “I’m her guitar tech.”

