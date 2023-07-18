What is the highest-grossing horror movie of all time?









The cinematic universe is filled with countless horror films that have left an indelible mark on audiences. From the spine-chilling tale of possession in The Exorcist to the unstoppable menace of Halloween‘s Michael Myers, these films have instilled fear in audiences’ hearts and raked in substantial revenue. However, the highest-grossing horror movie of all time is not one of these iconic classics that defined the genre in the 20th century. Instead, it’s a glossy and star-studded remake.

It’s essential to contextualise the industry landscape before the record breaker arrived on the screens. By the early 21st century, a new wave of horror films, including the Saw and Paranormal Activity franchises, began to gain traction. These productions relied heavily on low-budget, innovative filmmaking techniques to captivate audiences – and were rewarded with box office success. These fresh approaches to horror pushed the boundaries of the genre, setting the stage for a film that would skyrocket past all others in terms of gross earnings.

By the middle of the 2010s, however, producers realised that by marrying slick, well-oiled production values with an outright horror property, they might be sitting on a jackpot. As it turns out, they were right. Coming 31 years after the original book was published and 27 after an often-ridiculed TV series, Andy Muschiett’s adaptation of Stephen King’s It arrived in 2017 and earned a staggering $700,381,759 at the global box office.

Tapping into a deep-seated fear of clowns and embodying it in the form of the sinister Pennywise, Stephen King’s decade-spanning story about a group of kids, The Losers Club, who come of age whilst battling an ancient and predatory evil. Through clever marketing and a strong narrative, the film managed to attract a vast audience who thronged to cinemas to experience the cinematic version of King’s famous novel.

It’s worth mentioning that the actors’ performances, especially that of Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, significantly contributed to the film’s success. Skarsgård’s portrayal of the cross-eyed, malevolent alien clown sent shivers down the spines of viewers worldwide, proving instrumental in drawing audiences to theatres and generating record-breaking revenue. Reflecting on the success of It, Stephen King himself noted that the filmmakers had done “a wonderful job” on the production. The author’s approval undoubtedly helped draw audiences to theatres in droves.

The impact of It on the horror genre and the film industry at large cannot be overstated. This film not only smashed box office records but also challenged the conventional boundaries of the genre, offering a strange hybrid between blockbuster ‘event’ cinema and genuine, bonafide horror.

And, coming in only four places lower on the ‘top ten list of highest-grossing horrors’ was its second instalment, It: Chapter Two, which raked up $473,093,228 – a testament to the commercial value of a well-executed and thoughtfully made scary movie.