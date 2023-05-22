Hideo Kojima to unveil debut film ‘Connecting Worlds’ at Tribeca Film Festival









The creator of the video games Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima, will be unveiling his long-awaited first feature-length movie in June. Kojima’s love of cinema is well documented, and he will release a documentary entitled Connecting Worlds at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The film is said to be “a journey into the creative mind of the most iconic video game creator in the world.” It will be comprised of interviews with a number of the biggest names in cinema, including directors Guillermo del Toro, Nicolas Winding Refn and George Miller.

In terms of actors and musicians, the documentary will consult the beliefs and opinions of the likes of Norman Reedus, Woodkid, Chvrches and Grimes. We’re going to be treated to a complete biography of Kojima, beginning with his childhood in Japan and documenting his career in the video games industry, from Metal Gear Solid to the birth of Kojima Productions.

Connecting Worlds is set for a premiere on June 17th at the Tribeca Film Festival and will see Kojima himself take to the stage for a Q&A session. Details of a wider theatrical release are yet to be announced, but it’s likely that Kojima fans from across the world will be able to watch the documentary at some point in the future.