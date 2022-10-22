The hidden swear word in The Beatles' 'Hey Jude'









The Beatles were clever regarding using profanities in their music and never opted to swear overtly in their songs. However, on ‘Hey Jude’, they managed to sneak in an f-bomb, which most listeners wouldn’t even notice, nor radio commissioners or label executives.

On Rubber Soul, The Beatles first started experimenting with fruity language on the track, ‘Girl’. Although it was only the word “tit” rather than a top-tier expletive, it still raised eyebrows and caused controversy. ‘Girl’ was the final song they recorded for the album, and they collectively decided to have a smattering of fun while in the studio.

Paul McCartney explained: “It was always amusing to see if we could get a naughty word on the record: ‘fish and finger pie’, ‘prick teaser’, ‘tit tit tit tit’. The Beach Boys had a song out where they’d done ‘la la la la’ and we loved the innocence of that and wanted to copy it, but not use the same phrase.”

He added: “So we were looking around for another phrase, so it was ‘dit dit dit dit’, which we decided to change in our waggishness to ‘tit tit tit tit’, which is virtually indistinguishable from ‘dit dit dit dit’. And it gave us a laugh.”

On ‘Hey Jude’, The Beatles didn’t deliberately try to cram a swear word into the creation, which happened naturally. According to Geoff Emerick, who worked closely with the band throughout their career, “Paul hit a clunker on the piano and said a naughty word.”

If you listen closely, there’s an audible “Ah” muttered by a member of the group around the 2:55 mark of the song after the line, “Let her under your skin”. Immediately afterwards, McCartney quietly says, “f*cking hell”, which you wouldn’t be able to hear unless you were anticipating it.

Emerick said The Beatles were aware of their faux-pax but were adamant about keeping it in the song. John Lennon, who thought ‘Hey Jude’ was Paul’s best song, reportedly said: “Most people won’t ever spot it … but we’ll know it’s there.”

According to Geoff Emerick, the EMI engineer who worked with The Beatles on Sgt. Pepper’s and most of the other great albums, Paul and John, heard it but left it in any way. In fact, John was adamant about keeping it.

“Paul hit a clunker on the piano and said a naughty word,” Emerick remembered John saying. Rather than ask him to take it out in the finished mix, John did the opposite: He insisted the f-bomb stay on the record. In the end, John got his wish, and The Beatles got their next No. 1 anyway. Lennon said. “Most people won’t ever spot it … but we’ll know it’s there.”

Lennon was right, most people didn’t spot the hidden swear word in the track, and The Beatles royally got away with pulling the wool over everybody’s eyes. Listen to McCartney faintly drop the ‘f-bomb’ on ‘Hey Jude’ below.