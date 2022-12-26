The dark hidden meaning behind a sweet Johnny Cash classic









Johnny Cash once said that “if you aren’t going to say exactly how and what you feel, you might as well not say anything at all.” Nevertheless, that didn’t necessarily mean that the ‘Man in Black’ had to say it straight. As a master storyteller, he was a fiend for the postmodernist trait of twisting a charming melody with the dark undercurrent of an unreliable narrator. In fact, this is a trend that he helped to bring to fruition.

Eventually, in the 1980s, songs came under scrutiny for sharing hidden messages with the impressionable youth. Bands like Judas Priest came under fire from the Christian right for apparently slipping in subliminal satanic messages urging young fans to commit suicide. Their frontman, Rob Halford, sensibly pointed out the rational argument of why the hell would we want to kill off our fanbase, if anything, the subliminal messages would be urging fans to spread the word and buy more records.

Sometimes, however, the messages are not simply in the overstimulated minds of heretics, and they hide in plain sight. If Bob Dylan brought a new sense of irony to lyric writing, a lot of other acts took his double meanings and obfuscated them in weird ways. Johnny Cash was a good friend of his, and he coupled this twist with his own subverted storytelling when it came to his 2003 version of ‘You Are My Sunshine’. He brought a new dark undercurrent about the predatory male desire to possess women as their own to the flowery surface of the lilting rhyme.

‘You Are My Sunshine’ is a melody that has whisked millions of kids to sleep. Its lyrical lullaby tones are as sweet as a song gets, almost akin to a spiritual hush. However, in Cash’s version, the sweetness comes from a place of utter desperation and sinister dominion. His sunshine has departed to the extent of an Alaskan vampire and boy is he in despair.

Further verses beyond the ones you whisper to your little one end with lines like “You have shattered all of my dreams” and “You’ll regret it all some day.” The fact that a song so utterly depressing has been extrapolated by society at large to represent soothing paternal love is a cultural oddity that always seems to occur with nursery rhymes—even Humpty Dumpty was a cannon.

Cash croons the track with his typical gravelly tones and things go from sleepy to shuddery as quickly as laughter coming through on the baby monitor. Boy oh boy, does Cash love a twist.

