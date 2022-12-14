Herb Deutsch, Moog synthesiser co-inventor, dies at 90









Herb Deutsch, who invented the Moog synthesiser with his friend Bob Moog, has died at the age of 90. He is remembered as an engineering pioneer who changed the face of music.

Alongside Moog, Deutsch invented the synthesiser with the first commercially available model hitting the market in 1964. For the next decade, they tirelessly tried to develop their invention further and in 1976, Brian Eno declared the synth the sound of the future.

Thereafter, Deutsch continued to dedicate his life to advancements in the field of sound engineering. He also performed music himself, bringing the sensibilities of the performer into discussions with Moog.

The statement confirming his death read: “There is nobody more important to the Moog legacy than Herb. His deep creativity, curiosity, intelligence, and pursuit of musical frontiers prompted Bob Moog to design the first Moog synthesizer with Herb’s invaluable guidance and collaboration.”

Continuing: “As the prototype evolved into larger modular systems, Herb and Bob worked together to promote this revolutionary instrument, with Herb composing and performing on them and teaching about them at seminars and in his classroom at Hofstra University, where he taught for over 50 years.”

The statement concludes: “In addition to being a long-time educator, electronic music pioneer, and stellar musician, Herb was an extraordinary human being who won the respect of anyone who met him. He will be deeply missed, but the Bob Moog Foundation will always keep his legacy alive.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Herb Deutsch, co-inventor of the Moog synthesizer, was a true innovator, a skilled musician, a beloved teacher, and a brilliant mind whose legacy is one that all of us at Moog—and anyone who has ever played a synthesizer—share the honor of carrying on. pic.twitter.com/nAX4KyBVBN — Moog Synthesizers (@moogmusicinc) December 12, 2022