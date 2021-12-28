Henry Rollins confirms retirement from music









Henry Rollins has opened up about why he has stopped making music and confirmed his retirement from the craft in an interview with the legendary record producer, Rick Rubin.

Speaking on Rubin’s podcast, Broken Record, the former Black Flag frontman discussed the moment he stopped making music some 15 years ago and confirmed that he never plans to re-enter the ring so to speak.

“The smart thing I did as a younger man was one day I woke up in my bed and I went, ‘I’m done with music. I don’t hate it. I just have no more lyrics. There’s no more toothpaste in the tube,’” Rollins remarked.

Adding: “Luckily, I had enough movies, voiceover, documentary work, writing, talking, where that just filled in, and now I’m busier than ever.”

Before reflecting: “I walked away before I had to start saying, ‘Hey, kids, remember this one?’ So, I didn’t have to put it on and go up there and put on the dog and yelp for my dinner.”

As a hardcore pioneer, his mark has certainly been left on the music world and his creative output has proved a loss, but with a slew of artists knocking around who almost certainly should’ve retired long ago, his decision is perhaps a wise one.

This steadfast artistic view has forever been felt by the frontman, who concluded: “If [fans] happen to like what I’m doing, cool. If they don’t, they can bite me.”