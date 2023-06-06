Helen Mirren to receive the American Cinematheque Award









Actor Helen Mirren has been confirmed to be the recipient of the 37th American Cinematheque Award. She will be honoured at a ceremony on November 4th later this year at the annual fundraising event.

The ceremony acts as a fundraiser to help the programming schedules at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Feliz and Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita stated: “Helen Mirren has won the Oscar, Tony and Emmy triple crown of acting and is an unparalleled icon among actors. She has portrayed characters from queens to seductresses with a singular skill that has never lost its freshness or appeal.”

He added: “She brings a savvy intelligence and emotional strength to all her roles because, as movie stars do, the camera shows us the essence of who they are. Movie audiences eagerly embrace her talents in a career that glows brighter with every captivating performance.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Goetz and his Screen Engine company will also be honoured at the ceremony. Screen Engine conducts research on film, while Goetz also works as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Television Academy and the Producers Guild of America.

“Kevin Goetz and Screen Engine are simply indispensable to today’s movie industry by conducting the majority of test screenings for the major studios, independents and streamers,” Nicita said of the film figure.

He continued: “For decades, their compilation and interpretation of those test results have strongly influenced the content, marketing and distribution of most movies made today. Their sophisticated analysis of their research, as well as their creative inspiration, help filmmakers reach their widest audiences.”