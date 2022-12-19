Helen Mirren stars in Kendrick Lamar’s new video for ‘Count Me Out’









The iconic British actor Helen Mirren has appeared in a music video for Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers cut for ‘Count Me Out’, starring as Lamar’s fictional therapist.

The clip shows Lamar sitting at a piano, facing away from his therapist, whilst Mirren calls for his name and the two engage in a strange story about the rapper stealing someone’s parking spot. “You texted me at two o’clock in the morning,” Mirren adds, reading the message: “‘I feel like I’m fallen.’ Why do you feel that way?” with the song starting shortly after their conversation, with the frame cutting into three sections.

‘Count Me Out’ is the fourth song from Lamar’s 2022 album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers to receive a music video, following impressive visual releases for ‘N95’, ‘We Cry Together’ and ‘Rich Spirit’.

The American rapper has enjoyed an iconic year, releasing his critically acclaimed fifth studio album in May, before headlining at Glastonbury 2022, appearing in a star-studded line-up beside Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney. He finishes the year as one of the most exciting contemporary artists.

Meanwhile, Mirren also enters the new year with considerable momentum and an exciting slate of upcoming releases. Magnetising towards blockbuster projects, Mirren stars in the DC superhero movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods before taking to the chaotic Fast and Furious franchise with Fast X later in the year. If that wasn’t enough, she’s also due to appear in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie extravaganza.

First, take a look at her new collaboration with Kendrick Lamar below.